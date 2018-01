BRIEF-Retrophin And Censa Pharmaceuticals Enter Into Strategic Collaboration To Advance Cnsa-001

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc:

* RETROPHIN AND CENSA PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE CNSA-001 FOR THE TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA (PKU)

* RETROPHIN INC - ‍UNDER DEAL TERMS , CO IS MAKING A $10 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT TO CENSA AND WILL PROVIDE FUNDING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF CNSA-001 IN PKU​

* RETROPHIN - UNDER DEAL TERMS, ‍CENSA WILL RUN DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR CNSA-001​, WHICH WILL BE CONDUCTED UNDER OVERSIGHT OF A JOINT STEERING COMMITTEE