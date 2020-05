May 11 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $47.8 MILLION VERSUS $39.6 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT TOP-LINE EFFICACY DATA FROM 36-WEEK PROTEINURIA ENDPOINT ANALYSIS IN FIRST HALF OF 2022 ARE ACHIEVABLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: