Nov 13 (Reuters) - Return Energy Inc:

* Return Energy announces $5 million private placement

* Says intends to complete non-brokered private placement of 66.7 million units of co at $0.075/unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $5 million

* Says ‍proceeds of offering will be used by Co to further its development activities in Rycroft, Gordondale and Valhalla areas of Alberta​