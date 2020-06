BRIEF-Reunert Sees HY Headline Loss Per Share Of Between 72 Cents And 80 Cents

June 10 (Reuters) - Reunert Ltd:

* REUNERT LTD - EXPERIENCED CHALLENGING TRADING CONDITIONS IN FIRST HALF OF ITS 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* REUNERT LTD - SEES HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 72 CENTS AND 80 CENTS

* REUNERT LTD - SEES HY LOSS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 162 CENTS AND 180 CENTS

* REUNERT LTD - SEES HY OPERATING PROFIT BETWEEN R357 MILLION AND R394 MILLION

* REUNERT LTD - INCREASED COMMITTED DEBT FACILITIES TO R1.0 BILLION AND TOTAL DEBT CAPACITY TO R2.1 BILLION

* REUNERT LTD - SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES AGAINST QUINCE CAPITAL BOOK IS REQUIRED

* REUNERT LTD - RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH IMPACTED BY IMPAIRMENTS ARISING FROM PREDICTED FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REUNERT LTD - ONGOING INVESTIGATION REVEALED EVIDENCE EXTERNAL PARTY, UNRELATED TO GROUP, DEFRAUDED 1 OF CO’S UNITS, QUINCE CAPITAL

* REUNERT LTD - EVIDENCE EXTRACTED TO DATE, A MATERIAL IMPAIRMENT IS CONSIDERED NECESSARY AND HAS BEEN RAISED ACCORDINGLY