October 10, 2017 / 10:45 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-REV Group sees fiscal 2018 revenue in range of $2.4 to $2.7 bln​

Reuters Staff

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Rev Group Inc

* REV Group Inc says ‍expects full-year fiscal 2018 revenue to be in range of $2.4 to $2.7 billion​ - SEC filing

* REV Group Inc - ‍on Oct 9, Board approved a change in fiscal year-end of company from last Saturday in October to October 31​ - SEC filing

* REV Group - ‍2018 outlook does not include impact from potential additional future acquisitions​

* REV Group Inc - ‍is forecasting growth in all three of its reportable segments in fiscal 2018​

* FY2018 revenue view $2.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* REV Group-“remains comfortable” with achieving midpoint of previously announced net income & adjusted ebitda guidance ranges for full-year fiscal 2017​

* REV Group-“remains comfortable” with achieving​ bottom end of range of previously announced revenue guidance range for full-year fiscal 2017

* REV Group-‍ expects full- year fiscal 2018 net income to be in range of $85mln to $100 million & FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $200 million to $220 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2i2mgvJ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
