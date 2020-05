May 1 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE AND MYLAN BIOSIMILAR TO BOTOX® PROGRAM DECISION TO EXTEND BEYOND APRIL 30, 2020

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS WITH MYLAN N.V. REGARDING WHETHER OR NOT MYLAN PLANS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH BIOSIMILAR TO BOTOX PROGRAM