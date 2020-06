June 1 (Reuters) - Mylan NV:

* REVANCE AND MYLAN TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR BIOSIMILAR TO BOTOX®

* MYLAN NV - $30 MILLION MILESTONE PAYABLE TO REVANCE FROM MYLAN

* MYLAN NV - COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR AN ADDITIONAL $70 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* MYLAN NV - PER AGREEMENT, REVANCE IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SALES TARGET MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES IN ALL RELEVANT MARKETS