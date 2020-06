June 30 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE ANNOUNCES LAST PATIENT ENROLLED IN MODIFIED JUNIPER PHASE 2 UPPER LIMB SPASTICITY TRIAL OF DAXIBOTULINUMTOXINA FOR INJECTION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - NOW EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE TOPLINE DATA FROM JUNIPER PHASE 2 TRIAL IN EARLY 2021