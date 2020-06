BRIEF-Revance Announces Positive Results In Two Phase 2A Studies For Treatment Of Forehead Lines And Crow’s Feet

June 30 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS IN TWO PHASE 2A STUDIES OF DAXIBOTULINUMTOXINA FOR INJECTION FOR THE TREATMENT OF FOREHEAD LINES AND CROW’S FEET, RESPECTIVELY

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - DAXIBOTULINUMTOXINA FOR INJECTION WAS WELL TOLERATED ACROSS ALL DOSES IN BOTH INDICATIONS

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - AT LEAST ONE DOSE IN EACH STUDY DEMONSTRATED A MEASURABLE TREATMENT EFFECT IN 100% OF SUBJECTS AT 4 WEEKS