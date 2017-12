Dec 5 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING IN WHICH IT WILL ISSUE AND SELL APPROXIMATELY $175 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - CERTAIN STOCKHOLDERS OF CO ARE ALSO OFFERING 600,000 SHARES OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK FOR SALE TO PUBLIC