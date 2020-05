BRIEF-Revance Reports Agreement To Acquire HintMD

May 19 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HINTMD AND ITS PROPRIETARY FINTECH PLATFORM FOR AESTHETIC PRACTICES

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL-STOCK TRANSACTION. REVANCE CASH RUNWAY REMAINS INTO 2023

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - REVANCE HAS AGREED TO PAY HINTMD’S SHAREHOLDERS A TOTAL OF 8.54 MILLION SHARES OF REVANCE COMMON STOCK

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - NOT PROVIDING U.S. GAAP GUIDANCE UNTIL ACQUISITION ACCOUNTING IS COMPLETE

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE TO REMAIN BETWEEN $220 TO $230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: