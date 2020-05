BRIEF-Revance Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update

May 7 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS, PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ON SCHEDULE FOR Q2 2020 READOUTS FROM ITS FOREHEAD LINES AND CROW’S FEET OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 STUDIES

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - COVID-19 HAS, HOWEVER, CAUSED CO TO ADJUST LAUNCH OF ITS RHA DERMAL FILLER LINE

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCED A PAUSE IN ENROLLMENT OF REVANCE’S JUNIPER PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR ADULT UPPER LIMB SPASTICITY

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2020 WAS $58 THOUSAND COMPARED TO $278 THOUSAND FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS 2020 U.S. GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE TO BE AT LOWER END OF RANGE OF $270 TO $280 MILLION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS 2020 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE TO BE AT LOWER END OF RANGE OF $220 TO $230 MILLION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - WITH CURRENT CASH AND EQUIVALENTS, MANAGEMENT PROJECTS THAT COMPANY IS FUNDED INTO 2023