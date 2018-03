Feb 28 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018​

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $1.14

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍EXPECTS CASH BURN FOR 2018 TO BE IN RANGE OF $117 TO $137 MILLION​