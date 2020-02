Feb 10 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $200 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO GRANT INITIAL PURCHASER OF NOTES AN OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $30 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES Source text: (bit.ly/2viNNjk) Further company coverage: