BRIEF-Revance's Launch Of Rha Fillers, Hiring Pushed Back One Quarter Due To Covid-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Revance Therapeutics Inc:

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR DAXI IN GLABELLAR LINES OF NOV 25, 2020

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - NO CHANGE TO FY 2020 GAAP, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH AND EQUIVALENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND COMPANY INTO 2023

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - AS OF FEBRUARY 14, COMPANY HAD $533.3 MILLION IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - JUNIPER PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR ADULT UPPER LIMB SPASTICITY PAUSED

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - LAUNCH OF RHA FILLERS, ASSOCIATED HIRING OF 100 FIELD REPRESENTATIVES, PUSHED BACK ONE QUARTER DUE TO COVID-19 SITUATION

* REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC - ASPEN-1 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN CERVICAL DYSTONIA AND PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PLANTAR FASCIITIS REMAIN ON TRACK TO READ OUT IN 2H OF 2020