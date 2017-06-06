FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Revelo Resources signs LOI with Hochschild Mining
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Revelo Resources signs LOI with Hochschild Mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Revelo Resources Corp:

* Signed letter of intent with Hochschild Mining which gives Hochschild option to earn 100% interest in co's Northern Chile gold-silver project

* LOI in exchange for series of in-ground investments and/or drilling commitments totalling US$13 million and/or 30,000 metres

* LOI in exchange for a series of cash payments to Revelo totalling US$5.3 million

* After exercising option, Hochschild must also pay further US$15 million in cash together with NSR royalty on future production to Revelo of 1%

* LOI allows Hochschild to earn a 100% interest in co's Northern Chile gold-silver project over a maximum of five years

* Hochschild to reduce existing nsr royalty over portions of Cerro Buenos Aires, Las Pampas and Cerro Blanco from current 2% to 1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.