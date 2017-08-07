FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT says co and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 mln- SEC Filing
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT says co and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 mln- SEC Filing

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Reven Housing REIT Inc

* Reven Housing REIT - on Aug. 1, reven housing georgia, llc and unit of co issued promissory note to Silvergate Bank in principal amount of $1.8 million

* Reven Housing REIT-principal,accrued interest payable monthly based on 25-year amortization period with remaining unpaid principal due on July 5, 2020

* Reven housing reit inc - interest accrues and is payable monthly on loan at rate equal to 4.50% per annum until maturity Source text: (bit.ly/2wBDYrV) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.