April 2 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

* REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION WILL WITHDRAW ITS EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY THE COVID-19

* MARKET CONDITIONS HAVE BECOME EXTREMELY EXCEPTIONAL, WHICH HAS LED TO A DECLINE IN PREDICTABILITY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

