March 31 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

JOUNI TOIJALA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO OF REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES AS OF SEPTEMBER 30(TH), 2020 AT LATEST