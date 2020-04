April 22 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

* REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 - MARCH 31, 2020

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 2.4 (2.6) MILLION, DOWN 5.8%

* AFTER END OF REVIEW PERIOD, ON APRIL 2, 2020, REVENIO WITHDREW ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT YEAR DUE TO UNCERTAINTY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* OUR PERFORMANCE IN Q1 OF 2020 WAS AS EXPECTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC BEGAN TO SHOW IN REVENIO'S BUSINESS AS MARCH PROGRESSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: