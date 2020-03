BRIEF-Revenio To Begin The Buy-Back Of Its Own Shares

March 16 (Reuters) - Revenio Group Oyj:

* REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION: REVENIO TO BEGIN THE BUY-BACK OF ITS OWN SHARES

* REVENIO GROUP OYJ - SHARE BUY-BACK WILL BEGIN AT EARLIEST ON MARCH 17, 2020 AND END AT LATEST ON MARCH 31, 2020

* REVENIO GROUP OYJ - MAXIMUM NUMBER OF SHARES TO BE BOUGHT BACK IS 80,000, WHICH REPRESENTS 0.3 PER CENT OF ALL SHARES IN REVENIO GROUP CORPORATION

* REVENIO GROUP OYJ - MAXIMUM SUM TO BE USED FOR SHARE ACQUISITIONS UNDER BUY-BACK PROGRAM IS EUR 1,700,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)