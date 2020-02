Feb 28 (Reuters) - Revez Corporation Ltd:

* CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY AFFECT BUSINESS OF GROUP IN GENERAL

* FY LOSS FOR FINANCIAL PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE S$12.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT S$1.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE S$5.6 MILLION VERSUS S$5.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)