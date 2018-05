May 10 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $1.43

* REVLON SEGMENT NET SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 WERE $229.1 MILLION, A 6.0% DECREASE

* ELIZABETH ARDEN SEGMENT NET SALES IN Q1 OF 2018 WERE $105.7 MILLION, A 10.4% INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: