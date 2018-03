March 15 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc:

* REVLON REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS CONSISTENT WITH PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$1.46

* REVLON - IN Q4, CO INCURRED ABOUT $22 MILLION IN RESTRUCTURING & RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH ELIZABETH ARDEN INTEGRATION PROGRAM​