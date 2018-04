BRIEF-Revlon, Units Entered Into Amendment And Restatement Of Revolving Credit Agreement

April 19 (Reuters) - Revlon Inc:

* REVLON SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF PRODUCTS CORPORATION’S ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING

* REVLON - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, NEW $41.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED FIRST IN, LAST OUT TRANCHE WAS ESTABLISHED UNDER AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* REVLON - PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT EXISTING $400 MILLION TRANCHE UNDER EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BECAME A SENIOR SECURED LAST IN, FIRST OUT TRANCHE Source text (bit.ly/2qN4763) Further company coverage: