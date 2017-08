BRIEF-Revolution Bars says Deltic proposal not in firm's best interest

Aug 15 (Reuters) - REVOLUTION BARS GROUP PLC:

* Response to Announcement by Deltic Group Plc

* ‍RECEIVED A POSSIBLE PROPOSAL FROM DELTIC AND THEREAFTER MET WITH DELTIC​

* BOARD HAD CONCERNS OVER BOTH VALUE AND DELIVERABILITY OF COMBINATION AND DID NOT SEE ANY MERIT IN PROGRESSING THEIR PROPOSAL

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT A COMBINATION OF REVOLUTION AND DELTIC IS NOT IN BEST INTEREST OF SHAREHOLDERS AT THIS TIME

* ‍CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH STONEGATE PUB COMPANY LIMITED IN CONNECTION WITH POSSIBLE OFFER, AS ANNOUNCED ON JULY 31