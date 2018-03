March 2 (Reuters) - Revolution Bars Group Plc:

* REVOLUTION BARS - 26-WK ‍SALES OF £73.8M, UP 10.6%; 26-WK LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 0.4%; 26-WK OPERATING LOSS £3.7M​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED AT 1.65P PER SHARE​