Jan 22 (Reuters) - Revolution Bars Group Plc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUE FOR 26 WEEKS ENDED 30 DECEMBER 2017 WAS £73.7M (H1 FY17: £66.6M), AN INCREASE OF 10.6%​

* ‍FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD FROM 4 DECEMBER 2017 TO 31 DECEMBER 2017, GROUP'S LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE UP 5.9%​