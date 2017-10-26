FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Q3 gaap loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc :

* Revolution Lighting Technologies reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $43.1 million versus $50.2 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $47 million to $50 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $165 million to $170 million

* Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc says “‍disappointed” in lower than anticipated results for 2017​

* Revolution Lighting Technologies-‍recovery of business levels in Texas and south eastern United States​ is slower than co anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
