May 14 (Reuters) - Revolution Medicines Inc:

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONTINUED CORPORATE PROGRESS

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE WAS $11.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $13.2 MILLION

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: