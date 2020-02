BRIEF-Revolution Medicines Sees IPO Of Up To 14.0 Mln Shares

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Revolution Medicines Inc:

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC SAYS NOW SEES IPO OF UP TO 14.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $16 AND $17 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF UP TO 10.0 MILLION SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $14 AND $16 PER SHARE

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC SAYS TO USE ABOUT $150 MILLION-$175 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF MULTIPLE RAS PROGRAMS

* REVOLUTION MEDICINES INC SAYS TO USE ABOUT $25 MILLION-$30 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF 4EBP1/MTORC1 PROGRAM Source: (bit.ly/2SffF0S) Further company coverage: