BRIEF-ReWalk Announces Progress With German Statutory Health Insurer To Provide Coverage Of Robotic Exoskeletons For Individuals With Spinal Cord Injuries

March 18 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ANNOUNCES PROGRESS WITH GERMAN STATUTORY HEALTH INSURER TO PROVIDE COVERAGE OF ROBOTIC EXOSKELETONS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH SPINAL CORD INJURIES

* REWALK ROBOTICS - FINALIZATION OF AN AGREEMENT WITH GROUP OF GERMAN STATUTORY HEALTH INSURER

* REWALK ROBOTICS - AGREEMENT TO ALLOW ANY ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARY WITH SPINAL CORD INJURY IN COUNTRY TO SEEK PROCUREMENT OF REWALK 6.0 EXOSKELETON SYSTEM

* REWALK ROBOTICS - ELIGIBLE BENEFICIARIES WILL BE ABLE TO OBTAIN A REWALK 6.0 EXOSKELETON DEVICE FOR USE IN HOME

* REWALK ROBOTICS - SCI BENEFICIARIES FROM THIS INSURANCE GROUP HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED REWALK 6.0 PERSONAL SYSTEMS UNDER COVERAGE PROVIDED BY SHI