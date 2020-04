April 23 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ENTERS AGREEMENTS WITH LEADING GERMAN INSURERS TK AND DAK-GESUNDHEIT TO PROVIDE COVERAGE OF ROBOTIC EXOSKELETONS FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH SPINAL CORD INJURIES

* REWALK ROBOTICS - 2 NATIONAL INSURERS REPRESENTING OVER 16 MILLION GERMANS TO SUPPLY ELIGIBLE PARALYZED BENEFICIARIES WITH REWALK 6.0 EXOSKELETON DEVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: