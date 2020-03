BRIEF-ReWalk Expect's COVID-19 Situation To Delay Direct Sales Activities, Training And Service Contacts Which Will Hit Sales In Late Q1, Coming Qtrs

March 24 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK - EXPECT COVID-19 SITUATION TO DELAY DIRECT SALES ACTIVITIES, TRAINING AND SERVICE CONTACTS WHICH WILL HIT SALES IN LATE Q1, COMING QTRS

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - CURRENT SUPPLY CHAIN HAS ADEQUATE INVENTORY IN FORM OF FINISHED GOODS AND RAW MATERIALS TO MEET EXPECTED NEEDS FOR 2020.

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - MANAGING EXPENSES CAREFULLY TO MAINTAIN RUNWAY INTO EARLY 2021.

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESERVES FOR 2020