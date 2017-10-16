Oct 16 (Reuters) - ReWalk Robotics Ltd:
* ReWalk completes critical design review processes of Restore system for move to clinical studies
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - anticipated delivery of a commercial restore soft suit is targeted for 2018
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - company intends to apply for CE and FDA clearances in mid-2018
* Rewalk Robotics Ltd - CE and FDA clearance applications will be submitted as clinical and laboratory testing are completed in coming month