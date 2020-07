July 1 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS ANNOUNCES $9.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET UNDER NASDAQ RULES

* REWALK ROBOTICS - ISSUANCE OF ABOUT 4.9 MILLION OF CO’S ORDINARY SHARES, AT A PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.8225 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: