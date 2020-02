Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $1.2 MILLION VERSUS $1.6 MILLION

* NET LOSS WAS $3.6 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019, COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $5.0 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.49

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA