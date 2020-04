April 9 (Reuters) - Rewalk Robotics Ltd:

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - BOARD DECIDED TO REMOVE CHUNLIN (ALLEN) HAN FROM BOARD

* REWALK ROBOTICS LTD - TIMWELL CORPORATION HAS COMMITTED VARIOUS MATERIAL BREACHES OF INVESTMENT AGREEMENT

* REWALK ROBOTICS - BREACHES INCLUDE FAILURE TO CONSUMMATE SECOND & THIRD INVESTMENT TRANCHES FOR $15 MILLION, FAILURE TO ENTER DETAILED JV WITH CO Source: bit.ly/2UU1sHY Further company coverage: