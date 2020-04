April 8 (Reuters) - Reward Minerals Ltd:

* REWARD MINERALS LTD - ALL ACTIVITIES HAVE CEASED AT LAKE DISAPPOINTMENT BAR LIMITED CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* REWARD MINERALS LTD - COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE LITTLE OR NO IMPACT ON TIMELINE FOR LAKE ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING

* REWARD MINERALS LTD - SHORT-TERM APPROVAL FROM WAPOL HAS BEEN OBTAINED FOR TRAVEL THROUGH EAST PILBARA