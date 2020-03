BRIEF-Reworld Media Fy Consolidated Ebitda Up At 29.6 Million Euros

March 18 (Reuters) - REWORLD MEDIA SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 25.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBITDA EUR 29.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PROFORMA SALES OF €462.2 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 294.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 177.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: REWORLD MEDIA HAS TAKEN STEPS TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY, WITH ALL EMPLOYEES TELEWORKING

* IN 2020, REWORLD MEDIA HAS LAUNCHED A MAJOR PROGRAM TO DIGITIZE ITS NEW ASSETS, THE GROUP IS FOCUSING ON SYNERGIES BETWEEN ITS TEAMS AND ON CONSOLIDATION OF ITS MAGAZINE ACTIVITIES. WITH ITS OWNERSHIP OF ITS CONTENT AND AUDIENCES, THE GROUP IS PURSUING ITS DEVELOPMENT WITH CONFIDENCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, REWORLD MEDIA IS NOT YET IN A POSITION TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACTS OF THE MEASURES TAKEN TO TRY TO CONTAIN THE EPIDEMIC, AND BY THE VERY LIKELY DETERIORATION OF THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

* STRONG GROWTH AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 WITH SALES OF NEARLY €295 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 10%