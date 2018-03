BRIEF-Rex Energy Corp - Expects To Receive Net Proceeds At Closing Of Approximately $17.2 Million

March 14 (Reuters) - Rex Energy Corp:

* REX ENERGY CORP - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NET PROCEEDS AT CLOSING OF APPROXIMATELY $17.2 MILLION

* REX ENERGY ANNOUNCES SALE OF NON-OPERATED OIL AND GAS INTERESTS IN WESTMORELAND, CENTRE AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES

* REX ENERGY CORP - ‍ ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT TO SELL TO XPR CERTAIN OF ITS NON-OPERATED OIL AND GAS ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)