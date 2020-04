April 9 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN - ON APRIL 7, CO NOTIFIED MERCK SHARP & DOHME B.V. ("MERCK") THAT IT WAS TERMINATING CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT Source text: [bit.ly/2UYdEYl] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)