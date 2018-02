BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Says Co,Next BT Co Ltd Terminated Some Research Collaboration Agreement On RX-0201 Clinical Development Dated Feb 6, 2003

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS-ON FEB 5,CO,NEXT BT CO. LTD TERMINATED SOME RESEARCH COLLABORATION AGREEMENT ON RX-0201 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT DATED FEB 6, 2003

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS - THE TERMINATED AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 6, 2003, IS BY & BETWEEN CO AND REXGENE BIOTECH

* REXAHN - IN TERMINATED AGREEMENT, REXGENE AGREED TO ASSIST CO IN RESEARCH,DEVELOPMENT &CLINICAL TRIALS NECESSARY FOR REGISTRATION IN ASIA OF RX-0201

* REXAHN - TERMINATED AGREEMENT WAS TERMINATED TO ALLOW CO TO TRANSITION TO A NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR RX-0201 & OTHER DRUG CANDIDATES AMONG OTHERS Source text: [bit.ly/2EtkwFz] Further company coverage: