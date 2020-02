BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Says On Feb 8, Co Entered Into Exclusive License Agreement With Zhejiang Haichang Biotechnology

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS - ON FEB 8, CO ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZHEJIANG HAICHANG BIOTECHNOLOGY

* REXAHN - HAICHANG WILL PAY CO DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $63 MILLION WITH RESPECT TO RX-0201 & RX-0301, UP TO $33 MILLION WITH RESPECT TO RX-0047

* REXAHN -CO GRANTED HAICHANG EXCLUSIVE SUBLICENSABLE WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO RESEARCH, DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS COMPRISING RX-0201,RX-0301, RX-0047