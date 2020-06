BRIEF-Rexahn Says Co And Ocuphire Enter Into Definitive Merger Agreement

June 17 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN AND OCUPHIRE ENTER INTO DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT

* $21.15 MILLION INVESTMENT COMMITTED BY INSTITUTIONAL HEALTHCARE AND ACCREDITED INVESTORS

* COMBINED CO TO CHANGE NAME TO OCUPHIRE PHARMA AND IS EXPECTED TO TRADE ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER TICKER SYMBOL “OCUP.”

* FOLLOWING CLOSING, REXAHN WILL ISSUE WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK, ADDITIONAL SHARES OF REXAHN COMMON STOCK

* FOLLOWING MERGER, MINA SOOCH WILL BE APPOINTED COMBINED CO'S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER