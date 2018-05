May 15 (Reuters) - Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* REXAHN PHASE 2A COMBINATION STUDY OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE® IN FIRST-LINE METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS ADVANCES TO SECOND STAGE

* REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED