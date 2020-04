BRIEF-Rexel Q1 Sales Down 3.3% To EUR 3.23 Bln

April 23 (Reuters) -

* 2019 DIVIDEND CANCELLED; SUFFICIENT AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY TO NAVIGATE THE CURRENT TURMOIL

* SAME-DAY SALES DOWN 27.8% IN WEEK OF MARCH 23, WHEN NORTH AMERICA STARTED ENTERING LOCKDOWN, AND DOWN 27.7% IN FIRST 15 DAYS OF APRIL

* AT THE END OF MARCH, 94% OF OUR BRANCHES AND ALL DISTRIBUTION CENTERS WERE OPEN

* 20% CUT IN CEO AND BOARD MEMBER COMPENSATION AS OF APRIL

* Q1 SALES OF €3.225BN, REFLECTING A SOLID START TO THE YEAR UNTIL COVID-19-RELATED DISRUPTION FROM MID-MARCH

AT MARCH 31, 2020, THE LIQUIDITY STOOD AT EUR 1.13BLN