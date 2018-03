Feb 28 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL PARK FOR $24.1 MILLION & SELLS PROPERTY FOR $10.9 MILLION

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC - ‍ACQUISITION WAS FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS AND DRAWS ON CO‘S LINE OF CREDIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: