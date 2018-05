May 1 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc:

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ACQUIRES TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $21.5 MILLION; SELLS ONE PROPERTY FOR $1.7 MILLION

* REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC - ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO'S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, REINVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS