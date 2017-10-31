FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results
Sections
Featured
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Reuters Investigates
Stacks of heads inside warehouse of horrors
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Apple
Apple could drop Qualcomm next year
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
Cyber Risk
Iran's hacking ability improving: Israeli general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:35 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Rexford Industrial announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 GAAP core FFO per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexford industrial realty - ‍updating full year 2017 guidance for share of core FFO to a range of $0.94 to $0.96 per diluted share of common stock​

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rexford Industrial Realty Inc - ‍sees 2017 year-end same property portfolio occupancy within a range of 95% to 96%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.